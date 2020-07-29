Robert “Bob” O’Dell Lambert, 85, of Concord passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House.
Bob was born on May 6, 1935 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to the late Matthew “Mac” and Annie Burleson Lambert.
Bob was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves.
He was a mortgage accountant for many years with Bank of America, and a longtime member of Kerr Street United Methodist Church in Concord and attended Ocean View United Methodist Church in Oak Island where he and his wife spent lots of time.
Woodworking, which he learned from his father at a young age, was one of his favorite hobbies.
In addition to his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his brother, Jim Lambert; sister, Maxine Watkins; grandson, Landon Lambert.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Elizabeth Melchor Lambert, of Concord; daughter, Lauren E. L. Gallion and husband Brandon, of Keller, Texas; sons, Bradford “Brad” J. Lambert and wife Kelly, of Concord, and Mark A. Lambert and wife Jill, of Albemarle; brother, Mike Lambert of Leland; and grandchildren, Malcolm and River Lambert, Xander and Simon Gallion, and Vica and Alex Lambert.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at Oakwood Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Dr. Steve Ayers.
The family will receive friends in the cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Online condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilkinson Funeral Home, Concord, NC is assisting the Lambert family.