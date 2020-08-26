Lynne Jacquet, 81, of Southport died on August 21, 2020.
Born in New York City, New York on September 14, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Albert Randolph Le-Fauchuer and Marjorie Anderson Le-Fauchuer.
She was a retired Television News Coordinator.
Surviving are her best friends, Grace Raffaele of New York City; and her caretaker, Barbara Duquette of Southport.
No local services are planned.
