Nancy Lee Price, age 82, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020.
She was born on October 13, 1937, in Richmond, Virginia, to Calvin and Edith.
Nancy moved with her son and daughter-in-law from Maryland in 2008 to Southport, North Carolina, where she continued to live with them.
Nancy was generous and kind. She loved to love people and had a true servant’s heart. For many years Nancy worked as a beautician at the Hair Fashions of the Warwick in Wheaton, Maaryland.
She volunteered at the Beltsville Boys and Girls Club in Maryland when her children were young and stayed involved in volunteer work with her grandchildren. Nancy coached cheerleading and she helped with Girl Scouts and vacation Bible school. It was rare for her ever to miss a game or event that involved her children or grandchildren. No matter the weather, she was there cheering her family on. Most recently, Nancy could even be seen on ESPNU as she always sat as close to the basketball court to watch her granddaughter dance for her college’s team.
Nancy was married to William Price, who preceded her in death in 2007. She was a caretaker for her husband during his sickness.
Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
Nancy is survived by her sister and best friend Patricia Kurkendal; sister-in-law, Ursula Woodman and husband Russell Woodman; her three children and their spouses, Scott and Melissa Price, Gene Price and Robin Wilkinson, and Tuesday and Michael Marsh; grandchildren, Tommy, Robert, Krista, Shane, Austin, and Madelyn; plus eight great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces. Nancy also leaves behind countless cherished friends, all of those she loved and touched deeply.
Nancy loved Southport, but has always considered Maryland her home so she will be returned there and her ashes will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Frederick, Maryland.
There will be memorial services and a celebration of Nancy’s life in Maryland on Friday, April 3, at 10 a.m. at Mount Olivet Chapel with graveside services beginning at noon at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland. An off-site reception will follow the graveside services.
Those who are local and cannot make the memorable in Maryland are welcome to call on the family for remembrance of Nancy and celebration of her life at Nancy’s home in Southport March 9 through March 30.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lower Cape Fear Life Care - SECU Hospice House, The Boiling Spring Lakes Senior Center, or The Salvation Army.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
