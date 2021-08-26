It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the sudden passing of Heidi Denise Hogan, of Charlotte, North Carolina on August 15, 2021, at the age of 39 years.
Heidi is survived by her daughter, Irelyn Elizabeth Bell of Charlotte; and her parents, Dennis and Robina Hogan of Bald Head Island, North Carolina. She was blessed with the birth of Irelyn on January 1, 2010.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold Dever and Robina Scott Cunningham of Bald Head Island; her grandparents, Robert Murray and Connie Hogan of Brandon, Mississippi; her uncle, Robert Murray Hogan of Brandon, Mississippi; and her great uncle, James Murray Couper of Bishopbriggs, Scotland.
Heidi is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Robina and Bart Walker and their children Hayden, Robina Josephine, Rosemary, Patrick, Margaret, and Maryanne Walker of Todd, North Carolina; her sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Josh Bishop and their children Emma and June Bishop of Charlotte; and Irelyn’s father, Michael Bell of Charlotte.
Many friends and their families were valuable in forming the wonderful person she was: Becky Bruening (Godmother), Brenda and Ron Pulis, Kathy Healy, Susan Baker, Sarah Riggle, Eileen and Lance Pelky, Alex and Tammi Fu and family, Uncle Rory, Celanese associates of her parents, Bald Head Island friends and, of course, the Charlotte Catholic school community.
Her parents are forever grateful to Dr. Anita Wu for her caring and dedication to the medical needs for Heidi. Without her, Heidi’s medical struggle would even have been more difficult.
She has much extended family in Massachusetts, Scotland, England, Mississippi, Baltimore, Florida, California, New Hampshire and Charlotte who mourn her loss. Heidi spent the last few weeks with Irelyn and her Uncle Jamie, Aunt Rachel, cousins’ Dever and Evan on her island paradise enjoying the beach, ocean, shells and sunsets.
Heidi was born on September 8, 1981 in Simpsonville, South Carolina to Dennis and Robina and spent most of her childhood in Charlotte.
She attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School, The Fletcher School and Charlotte Catholic High School. She graduated with a degree in nursing from Queen’s College, and was devoted to her nursing career focusing on women’s oncology at Carolinas Medical Center and Levine Cancer Center until her own medical issues reduced her working to a volunteer role in hospice care. Heidi was a very caring and generous friend to many and greatly valued the gift of friendship.
Heidi enjoyed the creative pastime of crocheting and knitting, making many beautiful gifts for Irelyn, family, and friends. She loved camping where she, Mike, and Irelyn spent many weekends enjoying the outdoors. Her other passion was fishing. Her father, Dennis and Irelyn were able to enjoy this summer reeling in many fish. She loved spending time at Bald Head and considered it to be a place that felt like home in her heart.
She was an avid collector of spoons from all around the world. Since childhood, Heidi was fascinated by lighthouses and enjoyed spending time visiting them.
Heidi also had a lifelong dream of making a pilgrimage journey along the Camino de Santiago in Spain. Irelyn has asked that camino or any type of shell be brought to her mother’s memorial services to fill a lamp that she and her mom have been working to fill.
Heidi’s family is very grateful for the prayers and messages of love and support from family and friends. They are also greatly appreciative of St. Ann’s parish, led by Father Tim Reid, and MACS for their prayers and guidance through this difficult time.
The family will receive guests at a visitation on Friday, August 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. at McEwen Funeral Home, 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210.
All are welcome to a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Heidi’s honor on Saturday, August 28, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church on 3635 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209, as well as to a reception immediately following in the Allen Center Parish Hall.
For anyone who would like to donate, in lieu of flowers the family asks you to consider a donation to the Heidi Hogan Bell Foundation, 1123 South Church Street, Charlotte NC 28203 and Bald Head Island Public Safety Auxiliary (501c3), P.O. Box 3255, Bald Head Island, NC 28461.
Online condolences may be made at McEwen Funeral Home in Pineville (https://www.dignitymemorial.com).