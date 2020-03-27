Paul Harold Rosebrock, 82, of Southport passed away on March 25, 2020.
Paul was born August 15, 1937 in Defiance, Ohio to Otto and Thelma Bauer Rosebrock. He was the first of four children: Paul, Nancy, Roger and Debra.
Paul married Madeline J. Myers of Oakwood, Ohio in September 1958. They were blessed with four children, Paul Timothy, Patricia Jean, Troy Alan and Joel Robert.
He was ordained to the ministry at the First Church of Christ, now known as First Christian Church, in Defiance, Ohio and graduated from Great Lakes Christian College in Lansing, Michigan with a degree in Sacred Literature in 1965.
He began his ministry in Farmer, Ohio in 1960. Upon graduation, Paul and Madeline were called to helping a new church start in Ansonia, Connecticut. In 1975, they were called to start a new congregation, Woodland Church of Christ/Christian Church, in Oxford, Connecticut and served the church there for 35 years until his retirement in 2010 to Southport.
Paul was instrumental in bringing hundreds of people to the Lord and baptizing them.
In addition to his 50 years in the ministry, he held positions as Mechanical Designer, Plant Engineer, Design Engineering Manager and Project Manager for Thermatool orporation, an international company located in East Haven, Connecticut from which he retired in 2006. He was also a Trustee at Eastern Christian College in Bel Aire, Maryland; Ethics Committee (four years), Board of Selectman (six years), and Finance Board (two years) in Seymour, Connecticut.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Madeline; his sister, Debra Bloomfield of Columbus, Ohio; his four children, Tim (Cheryl) of Defiance, Ohio, Patricia of Shallotte, North Carolina, Troy (Chastity) of Boiling Spring, North Carolina, and Joel (Renee) of Naugatuck, Connecticut; eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Oxford, Connecticut at a later date.
Gifts may made in his name to Mid-Atlantic Christian University, 715 North Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
