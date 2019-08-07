Kathleen Elise “Kathy” Good, 65, of Southport passed away on August 5, 2019 due to complications of multiple sclerosis.
She was born September 29, 1953 to Robert Frank Good and Marlene Clayson Good.
Kathy leaves behind her mother Marlene Good; three sisters, Laurie Kennedy and husband Pat, Robin Good, and Amy Zengel and husband John; a brother, Bob Good and wife Melissa; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Kathy’s wishes, no services will be held.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at www.msfocus.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.