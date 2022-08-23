Michael Denis Hogan

Michael Denis Hogan passed away peacefully on August 19, 2022 at the age of 84 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The family will receive friends and loved ones at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, at Renaissance Funeral Home, 7615 Six Forks Road in Raleigh.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Hogan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.