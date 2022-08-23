Michael Denis Hogan Aug 23, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael Denis Hogan passed away peacefully on August 19, 2022 at the age of 84 in Raleigh, North Carolina.The family will receive friends and loved ones at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, at Renaissance Funeral Home, 7615 Six Forks Road in Raleigh. Mike’s full obituary can be seen by visiting: the Renaissance Funeral Home website. To plant a tree in memory of Michael Hogan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michael Denis Hogan Funeral Home Raleigh Internet Loved One Obituary Renaissance Friend Letters to the Editor Voter information Defend them Preserve the island Featured Businesses Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Margaret Rudd & Associates, Inc., Realtors 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28461 +1(910)278-5213 Website Inn at Bald Head Island 2 Keelson Row, Bald Head Island, NC 28461 +1(888)367-7091 Farm Bureau Insurance +1(910)457-9559 Website Southport Realty +1(910)457-7676 Website The Krueger Team Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)457-6715 Website Margaret Rudd Rentals 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(910)278-5213 Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Oak Island: Big house restrictions fail by 3-2 vote Report analyzes last year's massive Bald Head fire St. James Council unveils new town seal New rescue devices help save two young girls South Middle's Blake is Assistant Principal of the Year