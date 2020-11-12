Gregory George Rymer, 62, of Bolivia passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, due to complications with acute pancreatitis.
Born October 8, 1958, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Laurene Mae Rymer and the late George Thomas Rymer.
Greg was a loving husband, father, son, and friend. He was a tennis and pickleball professional at St. James Plantation in Southport. As a longtime coach, Greg taught many to love the game, from those just starting out to seasoned players. He also led an active life off the court as an avid cyclist and former triathlon participant.
Greg is survived by his wife Kathy; daughter, Kaitlin; three brothers; cousins; nieces, and nephews.
A memorial has been planned for Monday, November 16, at 2 p.m. at Woodlands Park, St. James Plantation, Southport.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the USTA Foundation, which provides and supports nationwide tennis programs for under-resourced youth.
