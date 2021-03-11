Margaret Faye Tabor Moss, age 84 of Spruce Pine, passed away at her home on Monday, March 8, 2021.
She is the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland and Florence Alta Griggs Tabor.
Mrs. Moss retired from Mars Hill University.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, J.C. Moss; sisters, Marcella Bailey and Mable Shelton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 12, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Pastor Jimmy Perryman will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m.
Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, in the George Jarvis Cemetery.
