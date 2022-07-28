Joe Warren Fetter of Southport, North Carolina passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at the age of 79.
He is survived by his wife Marcia, whom he married on September 25, 1965.
He grew up in Napoleon, Ohio and was on the high school golf team when they won the district championship in 1959. Joe wasn’t known for his length off the tee but he had a wicked short game. He was also a starter on the basketball team.
Joe graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in 1961. He was a proud Buckeye, as was his wife, and together they went to all the home football games for several years as season ticket holders.
Joe worked for Cargill and Central Soya in their agri-business as a consultant for 35 years. He designed marketing programs for dairy, equine, and poultry operations. Joe and Marcia moved to Perrysburg, Ohio in the Crandenbrook community. There were around 40 homeowners, and Joe soon became the treasurer of the P.O.A.
He was fascinated with local government and attended every council meeting. It caught the attention of the council president and soon Joe was working on zoning laws and codes for the township.
After 13 years, Joe and Marcia were tired of the harsh winters and itching to retire so Joe could pursue his real passion of golf. They found it in North Carolina, where they purchased a lot in St. James Plantation and were able to move there in 2000. Joe quickly joined the men’s golf group and was playing every day, sometimes playing 36 holes. His first year as a golf member he carded 220 rounds of golf. He won the 2003 men’s club championship flight runner up net division and was the 2007 club championship net flight winner. He also had three hole-in-ones during his playing days. He and his wife also played golf in many couples’ groups which usually ended in one of the club’s bar, where they would dine and socialize with many friends. Joe also worked at both Oak Island Golf Club and Bald Head Island Club as cart attendant and starter. He made long-term friendships with many of the members.
On Joe’s bucket list was to play St. Andrews in Scotland. With sheer luck he accomplished that in 1975 when he, along with three friends, spent two weeks enjoying the golf and local scenery. To make it more interesting, matches were arranged with the R&A. Joe was also intrigued with the glass factories in the area and purchased a beautiful Caithness paperweight for his wife.
Joe was an avid reader of The Wall Street Journal, and he looked forward to the daily paper. He was very interested in the business and finance sections where he followed stocks, market forecasts and technology.
A memorial service will be held for Joe at Southport Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 17, at 11 a.m., with a reception for family and friends following at The Reserve Club at St. James.
Tributes may be made to SECU Hospice, House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC.
