Velma Rae Hewett, 81, of Bolivia died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at SECU Hospice in Bolivia.
Mrs. Hewett was born August 29, 1941 in New Hanover County, daughter of the late James Houston Sellers and Dosia Mae Johnson Sellers.
She was a soft spoken, humble lady who loved the Lord. Spending time with her family and fishing brought her joy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Duncan and Mittie Sellers.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, William “Billy” Hewett, Sr. of the home; three children, Charlie Hewett and wife Teresa of Bolivia, Rosemary Hewett of Carolina Beach, and William Hewett, Jr. and wife Martha of Bolivia; eight grandchildren, Nathan Pelsh, Michael Hewett, Shae Pelsh, Courtney Hewett, Kyle Hewett, B.J. McConville, Corey Hewett, and Cameron Hewett; three great-grandchildren, Isaac, Nathan, and Callie; and her faithful canine companion, Rusty.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 30, at two o’clock in the afternoon at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway East, Bolivia. Burial will follow in Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from one o’clock until two o’clock at the funeral home and other times at son Charlie’s home.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Pelsh, Michael Hewett, Shae Pelsh, Kyle Hewett, B.J. McConville, and Jackson Green. Honorary Pallbearers will be Corey Hewett and Cameron Hewett.