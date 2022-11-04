Velma Rae Hewett

Velma Rae Hewett, 81, of Bolivia died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at SECU Hospice in Bolivia.

Mrs. Hewett was born August 29, 1941 in New Hanover County, daughter of the late James Houston Sellers and Dosia Mae Johnson Sellers.

