Samuel Edward Thorndyke, Sr. of Lumberton, passed away May 4, 2020.
A native of Robeson County, Ed was born on May 2, 1926, the son of Joseph F. Thorndyke, Sr. and Vivian Lamb Thorndyke.
He was married to the late Ramona West Thorndyke and they had three children.
He retired from Carolina Power & Light/Progress Energy after 37 years of service in the fossil fuel and nuclear energy power generation divisions. Ed was a member of First Baptist Church of Lumberton, served his country in the US Navy, and was a past member of North State Game Club.
His family would express his life as one of faith in the Lord and commitment to his family. He enjoyed the outdoors and grooming his beloved pond site.
Mr. Thorndyke is survived by his children, Samuel Edward Thorndyke, Jr. and wife Leah of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Nancy Thorndyke Holley of Southport and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Joseph Dixon Thorndyke and wife Sandy of Lumberton; brother, Luke Thorndyke of Lumberton; sisters, Lib Nye, Kellen Byrd and Sheila Thorndyke, all of Lumberton, and Veila Nye of Fayetteville; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held Monday, May 11, at 1 p.m. at Meadowbrook Cemetery, Lumberton, with Reverend Tim Little officiating. Those attending the service are requested to wear masks for the public health safety.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Matthew Holley, Ryan Holley, Weston Holley, Jonathan Thorndyke Andrew Thorndyke, and Reed Thorndyke.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be submitted to either Alzheimer/Dementia research; First Baptist Church, 7th and Walnut Street Lumberton, NC 28359; or a favorite charity.
Services are entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton