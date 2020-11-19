Joseph James Sabella of Southport, North Carolina died at the age of 88 in the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia, North Carolina on November 13, 2020.
Joseph was born to James and Fanny (Vetrano) Sabella of Glendale, Long Island, New York on November 28, 1932. After his father’s death, he moved to Connecticut at age seven with his mother and brother John and lived in Connecticut until moving to Southport in 2004.
Joe served his country honorably during the Korean war in the Air Force.
Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years Judith, of Southport; daughters, Pamela Morris and husband Craig of Flemington, West Virginia, Sandra Sabella of Rocky Hill, Connecticut, and Susan Sabella and fiancée Peter Kelly; of Coventry, Connecticut; brothers, John Sabella and wife Brenda of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Michael Rini and wife Sandy of Knoxville, Tennessee; sister, Shirley Stewart of South Windsor, Connecticut; grandsons, Scott Wilson and his wife Wendy of Bridgeport, West Virginia, Brian Deane, Jr. of Collinsville, Connecticut; and many nephews and nieces.
Joe’s many interests included flying: he had his pilot’s license and, as a member of a Connecticut Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), he built a single engine, open cockpit plane. He also built an 18’ lobster boat equipped with a diesel engine, which he and wife Judy used fishing for lobster in the New Haven, Connecticut Harbor. Judy and Joe were also avid snowmobilers for many years in Connecticut.
Joseph’s cremated remains will be interred at a later date with Judy’s, in her family plot in Terryville, Connecticut.
There is no service planned at this time due to the Covid pandemic.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.