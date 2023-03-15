William (Bill) Lee Berry

William (Bill) Lee Berry was called home at the age of 87 on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The world has lost a wonderful father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

Bill was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on December 24, 1935, the son of Anna Berry and George Berry.

