William (Bill) Lee Berry was called home at the age of 87 on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The world has lost a wonderful father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Bill was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on December 24, 1935, the son of Anna Berry and George Berry.
The family relocated to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania when he was a teenager. Bill went back to Indiana to attend Purdue University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in June 1957. While in school, Bill was an active member of Alpha Chi Rho and a member of the varsity Crew team.
After Purdue, Bill worked for General Electric Company in Roanoke, Virginia. While working in Virginia, Bill earned his Master of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering in June 1964 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. From there, Bill went on to earn his Doctor of Business Administration degree from Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Teaching business operations was Bill’s passion and career for 39 years. He taught graduate and doctoral programs at the following universities: Purdue University (1968-76); Indiana University (1976-82); University of Iowa (1982-88); University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (1988-92); and The Ohio State University (1992-2007).
In retirement, Bill and Carol moved with their daughter, Samantha, to St. James, North Carolina. Bill enjoyed spending time playing golf, traveling, and being with family and friends. Bill was active in Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport for 18 years. He enjoyed building homes with Habitat for Humanity. He loved taking his daughter, Samantha, to school and was a dear, generous man to his St. James neighbors and friends.
Bill is survived by his wife Carol (Engle) Berry; daughters, Samantha Engle, Kimberly Engle, and Lynne (Berry) Rahe; son, Lee Michael Berry; grandchildren, Abigail (Devlin) Hall, Hannah (Devlin) Culley, Henry Rahe, Harper Rahe, and Hudson Rahe; and great-grandchildren, Kenley Phelps, Max Culley.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Lee Berry; mother, Anna (Hansert) Berry; and daughter, Ann (Berry) Devlin.
A celebration of his life will be held in April at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport.