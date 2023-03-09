Harold Richard Bressler, Jr. of Oak Island died March 3, 2023.
Mr. Bressler was born in Timonium, Maryland on January 12, 1948, the son of Harold Richard Bressler, Sr. and Adele Mary Wendt Bressler.
He graduated from Dulaney Senior High School and received his BA degree from the University of Baltimore. He attended the Institute for Resource Management in Annapolis, Maryland where he became qualified as a Health Physics Technician. He earned an Associate in Applied Science degree in Electrical Electronics from Piedmont Community College in Roxboro, North Carolina.
He had a long career in commercial nuclear power, working as an instructor and Health Physics Technician. He retired in 2000.
He was eager to help friends with projects. He enjoyed woodworking, and built custom furniture and keepsake boxes. He was an enthusiastic volunteer guide at the Oak Island Lighthouse, escorting visitors to the top more than 620 times. He completed woodworking projects and volunteered for a mission trip to Peru with Oak Island Evangelical Presbyterian Church. He hosted and lead sundown moonrise kayak gatherings for friends on Davis Canal. He was a novice magician and enjoyed entertaining children and adults at gatherings. He was an accomplished cook and enjoyed hosting dinners for friends.
Mr. Bressler is survived by his wife of 34 years, Patricia Ann Woodrow Bressler; brothers, Dan Bressler, Frank Bressler, Mike Bressler, and half-brother Ken Bressler; and sisters, Millie Bressler Oberlin, Helen Bressler Hessler, and Pat Bressler Egan.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m. at Oak Island Evangelical Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Walter L. Taylor officiating. There will be a reception in the church Fellowship Hall after the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Island Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Oak Island, NC.