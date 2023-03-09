Harold Richard Bressler, Jr.

Harold Richard Bressler, Jr. of Oak Island died March 3, 2023.

Mr. Bressler was born in Timonium, Maryland on January 12, 1948, the son of Harold Richard Bressler, Sr. and Adele Mary Wendt Bressler.

