James Ray Hopkins was born on September 2, 1975 in McRae, Georgia and died suddenly on July 29, 2020 in a car accident while traveling back to his home on Oak Island from work.
James loved working with his hands and laid tile in Southeastern North Carolina. He was known around his home as “the tile guy.”
James loved God and his family, and he always enjoyed a good laugh.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Ray Hopkins.
James is survived by his wife Carey; his mother, Regina (Art) Coffee; brothers, Bay (Misty) Roberson and Daniel (Britney) Hopkins; and two children, Abigail Ruth Hopkins and Joshua James Hopkins.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be planned at a later date.