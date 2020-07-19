Joseph S. Becker, 82, of Southport peacefully passed away on July 10, 2020.
He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and will be joining his parents Florence and Joseph, along with his wife of 60 years, Eve, and their smiling dimple-faced son, Jimmy, in Heaven.
He is survived by his children, Paula Kurtz, Joseph (Karen), Jeffrey (Tracy), Lisa Chambers (Todd), daughter- in-law Kim Becker; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sisters, Mary Mitchell (Bill), and Margie Polansky (Joe).
To all those that knew Joe, his devotion to his family and faith in God were most important. He also had a passion for his dogs, the Steelers, golf, and having an ice cold one!
Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport on Friday, July 31, for a noon Mass followed by Interment.
Memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice or any Hospice facility.