Linda L. Stewart, age 70, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away at her home on Sunday, December 4, 2022 after a long illness.
Linda was born on March 4, 1952, in South Weymouth, Massachusetts, but lived most of her life in Colorado.
In her younger years, Linda was an avid outdoors person, traveler and adventurist. She loved animals, people and new places. While living in Colorado, she owned a farm where she had horses, goats and, typical of Linda, she often traveled to town with a goat named Rachel riding in the front seat. She loved her dogs, Indira and Asha, most recently and others, earlier.
Retiring at age 50, she spent eight years of her early retirement days in the Arboretum of Caswell Beach, North Carolina. She went on to a great adventure of living on the beach in Mexico for three years. She eventually made her way back to North Carolina, moving to South Harbour in 2016. She made many good friends and loved to take her golf cart through the neighborhood, usually with her pups on board.
She was eclectic, talented and one of a kind. She had an open, analytical mind that served her well in her primary occupation as a counselor for troubled adolescents. Anyone who had regular conversations with Linda could feel her intense interest in what they had to say. The greatest gift you can give someone is your undivided attention. Linda understood this. Everyone always felt heard and important when speaking with her.
Linda was the founder and leader of a local book club. She shared her love of literature with many, and realized that book clubs are a great way to establish a sense of community with other readers. She liked to spend hours chatting with people who shared her love of reading. Linda loved to dive deeply into every book and found it comfortable to do so in such a nurturing environment.
Linda was a gardener and an accomplished cook who often prepared meals at the “Chef” level.
Linda is survived by her beloved niece, Leslie Cornish from St. Augustine, Florida, who dedicated herself to Linda’s care and welfare for the last eight months of Linda’s life. Linda is also survived by many friends who will miss her terribly.
A gathering of family and friends will be privately held.