Marie “Peggy” Leeming, 96, of Southport, North Carolina and formerly of Manchester Township, New Jersey, passed away on January 30, 2020.
Mrs. Leeming was born April 12, 1923 in Montclair, New Jersey to the late Thomas and Winifred Connolly.
She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family but when distance became an issue, she was happy just to hear their voices over the phone. Peggy enjoyed the Jersey Shore and spent many happy times there in the company of her sisters. One of her favorite pastimes was playing Bingo and taking trips to Atlantic City with her sister Kate.
Mrs. Leeming was preceded in death by her husband Matthew Dale Leeming and a son Thomas W. Leeming.
She is survived by her son Bruce Leeming and wife Adele; three grandchildren, Meghan Nenninger and husband Scott, Matthew B. Leeming and wife Erin, and Thomas Leeming; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Nenninger, Jacob Nenninger, and Noelle Leeming; a sister, Kathleen Cameron; and a sister-in-law, Arlene Connolly.
The Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Thursday, February 6 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall.
Mrs. Leeming will be buried next to her husband in the Hollywood Park Cemetery in Union, New Jersey.
