Mary Elizabeth McCarley was born December 9, 1959 in Erwin, Tennessee. Her sudden death on February 4, 2021 was preceded by the deaths of her father J.W. Shaver, her grandparents Dr. and Mrs. H.L. Monroe, her uncle Col. Kent Monroe (USAF Ret.), and father-in-law Col. Gene McCarley (USA Ret.).
Mary is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert “Bob” A. McCarley of Bolivia; son Matthew and daughter-in-law Meghan of Syracuse, New York; son Mitchell and daughter-in-law Carrie of Bolivia; daughter Sarah and partner Marshall Gentry of Raleigh; her joy-filled grandsons, Micah Mercy McCarley and Roman Maverick Gentry; her sister, Cheryl Ann Landis; nephew, Daniel Landis of Dallas, Texas; and her mother, Helen M. Shaver of Oak Island; as well her in-laws, mother Sherry McCarley, brother Michael McCarley, sister Susan McCarley, and niece Rebecca Thornburgh; as well as numerous cousins and friends.
Mary completed high school in three years and in 1980 earned her Bachelor of Science in Public Health degree in Environmental Health Science at East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tennessee. Her successful work experience included 10 years as a Quality Control Inspector, Pfizer Corp. and 10 years as a Health Inspector, Brunswick County Health Department, R. S. certification as Food Service Inspector. (Mary took pleasure in on-site training and instructing, in addition to proficient inspections.)
Mary was a devout Christian; she and Bob were active in the “Emmaus Walk” program and Matthew 25 prison ministries, along with many other Christian activities and programs over the years, both far and near.
Mary battled Multiple Sclerosis (MS) for the past 24 years and used her experience with this insidious disease to counsel and help other MS patients. Although incapacitated much of the time, with her faith, determination, and excellent, steadfast medical care, she continued on as a devoted mother, daughter, and both wife and caregiver of Bob who became physically disabled in 2007.
After 20+ years of having joy despite her affliction and using it as a platform for her public ministry, God touched her at a revival at Beach Assembly of God in February of 2019 when He inhabited the praises of His people. That night she was standing in the back row when The Lord reached down from Heaven by the power of The Holy Spirit. He straightened her spine and removed a lump in her back that was the result of being oppressed by the debilitating diseases. He delivered her from many of the symptoms associated with MS, fibromyalgia, and chronic fatigue: The Lord is the Spirit, and wherever The Spirit of The Lord is, there is freedom. She enjoyed a quality of life that was just the foretaste of the glory and grace that she will bask in for eternity now that she’s in Heaven with Jesus.
Mary loved life, her robust family and unfailing faith, helping others and joyfully giving hugs to anyone in need, cheering on her children and grandsons in every endeavor they pursued, shell hunting and soaking in tidal pools on the beach, and RV traveling with the love of her life, Bob, and her mother, Helen.
Truly she was a gift from God to all of us who knew her and loved her.
Her celebration of life service will be held at Beach Assembly of God in Ocean Isle Beach on Saturday, February 13, at 1 p.m.
Remembrance donations in her name may be made to BillyGraham.org and the MS society.