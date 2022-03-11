Kenneth Aaron Carroll, 64, of Walterboro, South Carolina, passed away unexpectedly February 24, 2022, at The Woodlands Assisted Living Facility in Cape Coral, Florida.
Born May 31, 1957, in Walterboro, he was the son of Louvenia Rentz Craven and the late James Howard Carroll.
He attended South Brunswick High School in Southport, North Carolina.
Kenny loved the ocean and spent his entire working life as a commercial shrimp boat captain.
Surviving are his mother, Louvenia Craven of Walterboro; his brothers, James H. Carroll Jr. (Mary) of Brooksville, Florida, and Steve H. Carroll of Walterboro; his sister, Gayle Bishop (Danny) of Walterboro; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and an infant sister, Shirley Dianne.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements by Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral & Cremation Services, Fort Myers, Florida.