On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Garl Wesley Welborn IV, of Oak Island passed away at the age of 33.
Wes was born March 21, 1987 in Greensboro, North Carolina, the son of Garl Wesley Welborn III of Greensboro and Carol Kirkman Magnani of Southport.
He attended Guilford County schools and grew up in the Solid Rock Baptist Church.
He moved to the Southport area in 2017, where he was employed by Martin’s Lawn and Landscaping.
Wes loved his life on the coast; living aboard his sailboat was a dream come true for him. A quiet, solitary soul, he enjoyed his time alone as much as with friends and family. Wes experienced many struggles in his life which he dealt with by listening to music (especially Led Zeppelin), drawing, writing, and through his faith in God. He grew into a hard-working, kindhearted man who lived by simple means.
Wes is survived by his parents Wesley and Carol; his son, Gavin, of Virginia; his sister, Shannon Welborn Gladden, her husband Charles and their children, Taylor and Noah, of Southport; his maternal grandparents, Jerry and Pat Kirkman, of Southport; and his paternal grandmother, Lottie Welborn of McLeansville. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Chrissy Thomes, of Oak Island, and several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Wes was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Garl Wesley Welborn, Jr.
A time of reflection and remembrance for Wes will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, at South Harbour Marina, Oak Island. If you’d like to sit, please bring a chair.
In lieu of flowers, Wes would hope you would do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone less fortunate in his name.
I know your life on earth was troubled and only you could know the pain.
You weren’t afraid to face the devil, you were no stranger to the rain.
Go rest high on that mountain.
Son, your work on earth is done.
— Vincent Grant Gill