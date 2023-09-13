Devon Sloat Moore, age 56, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
Devon was born April 28, 1967, daughter of Leda Hornstein Sloat and the late Stephen Sloat.
Devon had a long successful career of sharing love. A wife who laughed and mom who loved. She never missed her son’s games, ever. Nothing stopped her love. She was a teacher of selfless and unconditional love.
An athlete in her youth without a girl’s team, she held her own on boy’s teams. She was a basement singer and dancer, playing a song 200 times to annoy her family, then got invited to perform at the New York State Fair.
She was the last to leave the beach, and knowing her felt like the warm salt breeze on your face. Everyone loved Devon. Everyone.
She will be dearly missed but has touched many lives. She leaves behind a legacy of joy matched by few.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Moore of Southport; and her son, Carleton Holden of Raleigh; her mother, Leda Hornstein Sloat of Oak Island; her sister, Amy Wain of Wilmington; and a brother, Mark Sloat of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. She was loved dearly by her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, at Oak Island Evangelical Presbyterian Church with Reverend Walter Taylor officiating. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Island Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1503 E Oak Island Dr, Oak Island, NC 28465 or to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.