Mary Ellen Parker, 87, of Oak Island passed away on June 10, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Parker was born February 23, 1933 in Gastonia, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Leonard and Ovaleen Taylor.
She was a lifetime member of the Oak Island Golf Club, spent her last 30 years on Oak Island, and loved all the friendships she developed through her association with both.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Clark “Jim” Parker; a son, James Clark Parker, Jr.; four brothers, Ed, Steve, Bill, and Jack; and two sisters, Lounett and Sue.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son Tim Parker; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; a brother, Tony Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.
At Ellen’s request, there will be no services; instead, she would want you to play 18 holes and think of her.
Peacock–Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.