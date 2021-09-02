Karl Stewart Taylor, Sr., died Saturday, August 27, 2021. He was 88 years old.
Karl grew up in Westport, Connecticut and organized all of his high school reunions.
Karl served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
Karl graduated from Bentley School of Accounting and received a master’s from the University of Chicago.
He was a master tax man. He moved 16 times in his professional life and held different positions for several companies.
He owned and operated two Inns, one in Sugar Hill, New Hampshire and renovated a lovely house in New Bern, North Carolina that became a Bed and Breakfast.
Karl was most proud when he was able to complete the Sunday crossword puzzle in The New York Times in ink; it always made his week a good one.
Karl was a lover of dogs, six Westies and the Scottie, Chase, that woke him up everyday at five o’clock. He gave treats to neighborhood dogs every morning.
His most loved survivors are his loving wife of 66 years, Lois; daughters, Leslie and Robin of Southport; and his son Karl, Jr. of Savannah, Georgia; and his four grandchildren, Grace of New Haven, Connecticut, Maxwell of southern California, and Karl III and Jameson, both of Florida.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 6, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Taylor family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.