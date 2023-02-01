Barbara Jean Vice, age 76, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Mrs. Vice was born January 25, 1947, daughter of the late Carlyn Russell Brown and Aileen Metcalf Brown.
She was a member of Southport Baptist Church where she was very active in the Bellamy Group and various committees of the church. Her Sunday school class was a very special part of her life.
Barbara enjoyed playing tennis and pickleball. She always had a smile on her face and was dearly loved by those who knew her.
The love she had for her grandchildren was endless. She will be truly missed.
Survivors include her two children, Missy Hufham and husband, Erik; Todd Vice and significant other, Sara Meinecke; five grandchildren, Ashley Jackson and her husband, Chris, Grant Hufham, Peyton Vice, Paige Vice, and Parker Vice; three stepchildren, Heather Leach, Rusty Vice, and Dawn Cox; a sister, Patty Babb; two brothers, Bill Brown and Rick Brown; three sisters-in-law, Juanita Brown, Edie Brown, and Alice Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lee Vice; a son, Russell Lee Stanifer; two brothers, Ronald Brown and Ken Brown; and two sisters, Carol Sue Graham and Sherry Montgomery.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, at Southport Baptist Church.