Roy Jackson slipped peacefully away into his afterlife on March 21, 2022 at the age of 93.
Roy began life in the coal mining town of Woodlands, near Doncaster, Yorkshire. The second child of Monica (Lumb) and George Jackson, he enjoyed the humble rural simplicity of pre-war England. Originally attending local council schools he was recognized for his sharp intellect and was given a place at the new grammar school nearby.
His interests were geared toward the sciences, and in 1946 he was granted a full scholarship to attend University College London (UCL). His father traveled to London to settle him in, being extremely proud of the first family member to ever gain higher education. In 1949 Roy graduated with a B.S. degree in chemical engineering. Further studies at UCL led to a PhD. At this point his deferred National Service fell due and he joined the Royal Navy, serving two years active and three years reserve duty. He was demobilized as Lieutenant in 1955. During his service, Roy was reportedly the only stoker in the Royal Navy with a First Class Honours Degree. It was there that he developed the lifelong ethic of polishing his shoes every single day before work.
In 1952, during his naval duty, Roy met Patricia Roberts while she was working at a nearby school. In August of 1953 they were married at Treslothen Church near Troon in Cornwall, before emigrating to the USA. Roy began his long career with DuPont, settling first in Parkersburg, West Virginia where his three children were born. Roy worked in developing monofilament fibers and plastics, occasionally bringing home prototype objects of interest. Twice Dupont sent the family abroad, first to Northern Ireland and later to Luxembourg, to utilize Roy’s expertise. The bulk of his career was based in Wilmington, Delaware, where he settled and raised his children, Penelope, Margot, and Jonathan. After a long career with Dupont, Roy retired in 1992, only to be called back again on a consulting level for many more years.
Roy’s interests went well beyond the sciences. His participation in many horticultural societies led to lifelong friendships. He enjoyed a long membership in the Arden Guild and Wilmington Drama League, contributing time and talent with his infamous frugal know-how for set construction and booths for the annual Arden Fair. Roy took pleasure in gathering rare species for his delicate rock gardens and generously sharing bountiful raspberry crops.
In 1962 while enjoying a two-week road trip from West Virginia with his young family, Roy discovered Provincetown, Massachusetts at the tip of Cape Cod. It became a touchstone for the family ever after. Pat and Roy eventually purchased a small home where they enjoyed summers on simpler terms, smaller gardens and an active social life. At their request, their ashes will be there for ever more.
Roy and Pat moved to North Carolina six years ago to live with their son Jonathan and his wife, Melanie.
Roy is survived by Penelope Parker (Peter) and grandson Ross of Uckfield, United Kingdom; Margot Page (Peter) and granddaughter, Hazel Everett, of Provincetown, Massachusetts; Jonathan Jackson (Melanie) of Southport, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jocelyn Pagel and Trevor Jackson; and he’s also survived by two great-grandchildren.
Roy will be remembered by family and friends as a man with a first class intellect, a gentle soul, quick wit and a respect for all living things.
A small memorial service is being planned in Provincetown this spring.
