Dr. Lee Gordon Peters passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his home near Southport.
He was born April, 23, 1944.
He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Dorothy Peters.
He is survived by his sister Donna Robinson, and brother Jerry (Kathleen) Peters-Durrigan; partner Christine Brando; children, Jill (Ted) Russell and Lee (Shannon) Peters II; and his grandchildren, Gavin Peters, Bryson Russell, and Avery Russell.
Services will be held via Facebook Live on Monday, August 17, at 2 p.m. (5-10 minutes prior, go to https://www.facebook.com/peacocknewnamwhite, click the “Like” button to see the service).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (https://donate3.cancer.org/) or The Children’s Miracle Network (https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate/).
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.