Daniel Edwin Murph, 73, passed away on July 25, 2020 in Southport..
Danny was born in Baltimore, Maryland to George and Cornelia Murph on December 14, 1947.
Danny was a life-long sailor who spent his happiest days on the water. He was a generous friend in both his time and resources; his sense of humor and quick wit will be missed by all whom it touched.
Danny is preceded in death by his parents.
Danny is survived by his brother, David; his son, Douglas and wife Trish; and his two grandchildren, Kelly and Evan.
Danny will receive a burial at sea to honor his love of the ocean and his free spirit, which carried him through many walks of life and facilitated close friendships with countless people across diverse backgrounds and spaces.
