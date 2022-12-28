Lyle Thomas Baroski

Lyle Thomas Baroski departed his earthly life on December 17, 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Christine Gilson and daughter Josie Baroski. He was 70 years old.

Lyle was born on October 24, 1952 to the late Julius Joseph Baroski and Margaret Jane (Broskoskie) Baroski at Saint Joseph Hospital in Hazleton Pennsylvania. He is predeceased by three siblings: Margaret Ann, 1947-2018; Joseph, 1948-1954; and John David, 1955-2014.

