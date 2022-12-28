Lyle Thomas Baroski departed his earthly life on December 17, 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Christine Gilson and daughter Josie Baroski. He was 70 years old.
Lyle was born on October 24, 1952 to the late Julius Joseph Baroski and Margaret Jane (Broskoskie) Baroski at Saint Joseph Hospital in Hazleton Pennsylvania. He is predeceased by three siblings: Margaret Ann, 1947-2018; Joseph, 1948-1954; and John David, 1955-2014.
He is survived by four children Daniella, Zachary, Elliot and Josie.
Lyle graduated high school with Honors and earned the Citizenship Award from the Grove City Area High School in 1970. He also attended the University of Miami in Miami Florida and Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, North Carolina studying musical theory, fundamentals of music and computer technology.
Lyle was very mechanically inclined. His first job was working at Kopski’s garage in his hometown of Freeland, Pennsylvania, at first pumping gas and later fixing cars. Lyle was a gifted and talented musician. He had perfect pitch and was able to learn any piece of music by ear. He learned to play piano at a very young age, even mastering “Ragtime” and “Rhapsody in Blue” by listening and memorizing, much to the surprise of his family and educators.
After high school, he traveled the country extensively playing music in clubs and lounges, and spent several years of his early musical career as a road musician. He always sent his mother postcards, and visited her often until her death in 1978. Later, he worked as a musician and entertainer aboard cruise ships working for Costa, Norwegian and Carnival Cruise Lines travelling to many exciting ports of call including the Caribbean, Mexico, Italy and Bermuda. After the cruise ship life became tiresome and he wanted a change, he met Christine and they embarked on another road adventure circling the United States for a few years until settling down in Leland, North Carolina, where he spent the remainder of his years playing music and running his own business. Music was his life.
In 1998, Lyle bought his first computer which he promptly took apart and put back together many times to see how it worked. This began his computer business. He was excellent at fixing computers and recovering and managing data for his clients. He started his own business, Carolina Computer, in 2000 and operated it until his retirement in 2017 due to illness.
Lyle believed there is a thin curtain between life and death. He is now on the other side of that curtain, at peace. He will not be forgotten because love never dies.
“The spirit is beyond destruction. No one can bring an end to spirit which is beyond destruction.” - Bhagavad Gita
Services entrusted to Midstate Cremation & Funeral Service.
