Glenn Hart, 88, of Southport died May 13, 2020 at Leland House Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Mr. Hart was born October 2, 1931 in Southport, North Carolina, son of the late Otho Bentley Hart and Irene Varnum Hart.
For many years he was owner and operator of Cars of Colors. He was a well known “paint and body man” that helped everyone, and was a comical man who always enjoyed being around people and having fun. His saying was, “Get up, because you are missing the best part of the day.” He also wanted everyone to enjoy gathering together for good eats.
Preceding him in death was his brother Pete Hart.
Survivors include his daughters, Jennifer Hart of Southport and Amy Hart Hill of Tennessee; and grandsons, Kyle Bridgers of Southport and Kiser Hill of Tennessee.
In accordance with his wishes Mr. Hart did not want a service, but rather for his family to gather and enjoy spending time together.
