Elizabeth “Libba” Motsinger, age 62, of Southport, North Carolina, originally from High Point, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023. She was a beloved mother, friend, and top real estate agent in Brunswick County.
Libba was born October 18, 1960.
Many from her early years remember her as their school bus driver at Ragadale High School in High Point.
For the past 25 years, she enjoyed helping clients find their homes. Libba loved traveling to her home away from home in Aruba and spending time at the Oak Island Elks Lodge.
Libba was a longtime active member of Oak Island Presbyterian Church and was always helping others, generously donating to charities.
Libba was known for her dynamic personality. She embraced everyone she met and then quickly considered them friends. She will be remembered as a legend and character of Oak Island that everyone adored.
She was preceded in death by her mother Patricia Leckie.
She is survived by her daughter she was so proud of, Beth McDade of Charlotte, North Carolina, and her fur babies, Lottie Da and Peaches.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, on the beach at the base of the Yaupon Beach (Oak Island) Pier. Please bring a chair and dress casually.
The celebration of her life will continue at the Oak Island Elks Lodge following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to S.O.A.R. (Southport/Oak Island Animal Rescue) 3376 St Charles Pl SE, Southport, NC 28461.