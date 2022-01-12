Hugh Edwin Spencer, 76, of Leland, North Carolina went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 10, 2022.
Hugh was born on November 28, 1945 to the late Letha Spencer Thompson and Hugh Ford Spencer in Southport, North Carolina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Elliott Spencer.
Hugh was a graduate of Southport High School in 1964. He served four years in the US Air Force.
He spent many years in retail management and then retired from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer.
Hugh is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sheila Ward Spencer; two daughters, Monica Spencer Stone and Laura Aileen Spencer; one granddaughter, Maggie Britt Stone; two sisters-in-law, Ramona Evans Spencer and Sharon Lynn Ward; a niece, Kristen Spencer Hatcher and husband, James; a nephew, Brian Elliott Spencer and wife, Tracy; and a great-niece and great-nephew, Ava and Jack Spencer.
Memorial services will be conducted at two o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, January 15, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Bolivia with The Reverend Anthony Clemmons officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in his name to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1150 Crossroads Trail, Bolivia, NC 28422 or Zion United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 348, Winnabow, NC 28479 or to the charity of your choice.
