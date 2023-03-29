Robert Lee (Bobby) Johnson Sr.

Robert Lee (Bobby) Johnson Sr., age 82, of Boiling Spring Lakes, Southport, North Carolina passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Robert was born in Wilmington, North Carolina on December 20, 1940, the son of the late Evelyn Juanita Lewis and James W. Johnson, Sr.

