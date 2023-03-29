Robert Lee (Bobby) Johnson Sr., age 82, of Boiling Spring Lakes, Southport, North Carolina passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Robert was born in Wilmington, North Carolina on December 20, 1940, the son of the late Evelyn Juanita Lewis and James W. Johnson, Sr.
Bobby was an avid classic car enthusiast who loved attending car shows and cruising around town in his beloved 1955 Chevy Belair, especially the waterfront of Southport where he will take his last ride. He was one of the founding members of the Cape Fear Cruisers Car Club and for anyone who met him, knew and would love his wit and humor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sons, Robert Lee Johnson, Jr. and David Allen Johnson, as well as, brothers, James Johnson, Billy Johnson and Tommy Ray Johnson
He is survived by his beloved wife, Harriett Willetts Johnson; two daughters, Nancy Hamrick and Terry Johnson both of Leland, North Carolina; 13 grandchildren, Michelle Jennings (Rex), Stacy Pullen (Greg), Bridgette Parker (Mathew), Scotty Brewer (Tersa), Robert Johnson III, Heather McCain (Bronson), Amber Simmons (Joey), Jessica Beatty (Tam), Crystal Heath (DJ), Stephanie Johnson, Charles Warren III, David Kirby (Ezzlee), Jonathan Kirby (Jessica) and 25 great grandchildren.
The family will be receiving friends at Peacock Newnam & White funeral home on Saturday, April 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. with the celebration of life service starting at 11 a.m.