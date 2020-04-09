Glenn Burns Dawson, age 84, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday April 8, 2020.
Glenn was born July 15, 1935 in Culleoka, Tennessee.
Glenn was an avid golfer who enjoyed the company of his many friends at the Oak Island Country Club. He also enjoyed time as a member of the Oak Island Linksters. He was blessed to have many friends and many memories at the Oak Island Golf Course where he enjoyed playing cards. In his lifetime, Glenn played at over 300 golf courses around the world.
He worked as an electrician for Pfizer and retired from ADM after a long career, before going back to work at Dosher Memorial Hospital.
Glenn, known as “Pop” to his family and friends, will be deeply missed, especially his memories of the past and the stories he told.
Glenn is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Talley Dawson; his parents, Clifford and Oma Burns Dawson; his brothers, James and Ernest Dawson; and his sister, Mary Fourtnier.
He is survived by his son David Dawson; his daughters, Sherry (Gene) Areno and Glenda Dawson; his stepsons, Ronnie (Belva) Fielder and Erby (Carol) Fielder; his grandsons, Drew Mansfield, Levi Dawson, Nathan Fielder, and Matthew Fielder; his granddaughters, Ronda Mayo, Tracie Hogan, Elizabeth Fielder-Hix; as well as six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In light of current health concerns, a celebration of life service in memory of Glenn will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Glenn’s family asks that donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Lifecare.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.