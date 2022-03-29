Annette Shore, age 54, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Annette was born September 10, 1967 in Mecklenburg County, daughter of Samuel Shore and the late Diane Pigg Shore.
Annette was raised in the Westchester community in Charlotte where she was a cheerleader, played softball and basketball and was on the swim team. Westchester was a big family and Annette had hundreds of friends that were like family.
Annette moved to Oak Island (Long Beach) in 1990 where her family had a beach house for years. She worked in mortgage finance for many years until she was unable to work.
Annette enjoyed thrifting, bargain hunting, laying on the beach and crafting, but more than anything in this world she loved watching and supporting her daughter, Molly, in every endeavor: be it watching her cheer, play softball or dance, Annette never missed it!
She will forever be remembered for her big caring heart and helping people.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her daughter, Molly Shore; and brother, David Shore.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her uncle, Charles Shore (cuz).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 2, at 3 p.m. in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Shore family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.