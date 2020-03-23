On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Laura Lee Coulter of Sunset Harbor passed away age 83.
Laura was born August 31, 1936 in Winnabow to the late Wiley and Annie Sullivan.
She is survived by her children, Ray Coulter, Sherry Slaven, and David Coulter. She had seven grandchildren, Hope, Ashley, Chase (Victoria), Cookie, Amanda, Ricky, and Trisha; three great-grandchildren, Paden, Skylar, and Kevin; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Haywood (Daisy), Lindon (Annie), Johnnie (Ginny), and Barkley (Bunny); and sisters, Mildred (James), Pearl (Russel), and Lizzie (Bond).
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, March 24, at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home in Southport. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home.
