Joyce Jorgensen Hewett, 76, of Southport passed away on October 6, 2020.
Mrs. Hewett was born in Southport on March 28, 1944, the daughter of the late William Porter Jorgensen and Elsie Willing Jorgensen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dempsey Hewett.
Mrs. Hewett was born and raised in Southport and graduated from Meredith College.
She was a teacher for 30 years, having taught 4th grade at Southport Elementary School her entire career. Mrs. Hewett was the type of teacher that worked hard to ensure that every child had a chance to succeed. She donated much of her own time and pay back into teaching, providing books and supplies for her students. Mrs. Hewett enjoyed life-long friendships with many former students and teaching colleagues.
Before and after retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband Dempsey and her family as much as possible.
She enjoyed collecting American Girl Dolls and Vermont and Steiff Teddy Bears, reading various novels, and watching professional bull riding on TV.
Mrs. Hewett was an advocate for animal rights and adoptions.
Mrs. Hewett was a self-study in her Christian belief. She spent many hours reading and studying her Bible and many other Christian works.
She will be remembered for her kindness and caring for others, she will be truly missed.
Survivors include her two sons, William “Will” Hewett, and Richard Hewett; two grandchildren, Jennifer Hewett, and Andrew Hewett; and several extended close family members and close friends.
The family will have visitation from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, at Trinity United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at the church at 2 p.m. and burial will follow the service at Northwood Cemetery. The service will be recorded and made available on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org; Brunswick County Animal Services, 429 Green Swamp Road NW, Supply, NC 28462; SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422; or to the Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation at www.dosher.org.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.