Gerald Wesley Dunn, age 57, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
He was born and raised in Wilmington, North Carolina and spent the past few years living on Oak Island.
Wesley graduated from Wilmington Christian Academy and was employed by his father Jerry at Hanover Electric Motor Service after graduating. His expert knowledge on electric motor and pump repair led him to open Dunn Electric Motor and Pump Service. In his later years, he enjoyed helping his brother Neal with his company, Hanover Electric Infrared, and most recently was employed by Oak Island Hardware. At Oak Island Hardware Wesley enjoyed conversing with customers and assisting with a wide range of electrical and mechanical problems.
Wesley enjoyed spending time on Oak Island with his significant other, Arlene. When not found by the grill or in the kitchen cooking something delicious, he could be found at the table or counter, eating something delicious. Wesley truly enjoyed food and eating out, especially Merritt’s Burger House and Casey’s Buffet. He also enjoyed helping family and friends with their projects, and his skills always proved to be invaluable.
He was predeceased by his father, Jerry Dunn, and sister, Sara Lynn English.
Surviving are his loving mother Jo Ann Dunn; brother, Neal Dunn (Sherri); sister, Jodi Deluca Dunn (Todd); and brother-in-law, Ronnie English; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews, and their children. Wesley is also survived by his significant other of 14 years, Arlene Rivenbark, and her son, Tyler Rivenbark (Sara Hawley), whom Wesley looked upon as his own. His two “fur babies,” Rocky and Otis, will also miss him dearly
A visitation and graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, at Greenlawn Memorial Park officiated by Pastor Rick Russell.
Donations in remembrance may be made to any animal rescue of choice.
Share online condolences with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.