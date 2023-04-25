Mark Edward Root Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mark Edward Root, age 67, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023.Mr. Root was born April 5, 1956, son of the late Clyde E. Root and Francesca Valente Root.He was a graduate of St. Joseph’s University. Mark worked 30 years with the federal government before retiring in 2011.He enjoyed playing golf, listening to music, and spending time with his friends and family. He loved playing games with his grandsons. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Root; a son, Matthew Root and wife Amanda; and two grandsons, Brooks Root and Pax Root.He was preceded in death by a brother, Neil Root.In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Root family.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. To plant a tree in memory of Mark Root as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Letters to the Editor Because I can Bravo, aldermen Unconscionable Featured Businesses Southport Realty Rentals 727 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 +1(910)457-6401 Website Ginger Harper Real Estate Group +1(910)457-6713 Website Dosher Memorial Hospital +1(910)457-3800 Website Remax Website Ward Mini Storage +1(910)457-5477 Website Electrical Solutions Plus +1(910)338-9718 Website Ken Keegan Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Southport yacht basin traffic to remain one-way Dosher embarks on $15.4M renovation, expansion project Southport aldermen clash over social media policy St. James mayor joins opposition against Senate Bill 317 Oak Island adopts multi-year beach management plan