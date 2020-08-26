Peter A. Joe (“Pete”), 57, of Southport, devoted husband of Susan Bussel Joe, passed away Saturday August 22, at home.
Peter was born on July 30, 1963 in Dumont, New Jersey to the late Peter J. Joe and Ann (Foley) Joe.
Peter graduated from Dumont High School. He was a former member of I.A.T.S.E Local #1 in New York City.
After moving to Southport, Peter worked at golf courses as a Turf Management Technician before working at Hammer Industrial for Tony Williams. Peter enjoyed working as a welder and carpenter in his precious jobs.
Peter was an avid New York Yankees and Las Vegas Raiders fan.
In addition to his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael Joe and Anthony Joe.
Peter is survived by wife of 19 years, Susan; his beloved cat, Spots; niece, Michele Joe Hogan and husband Marty; great-nephew, Jared Hogan, great-niece, Maren Hogan; sister-in-law, Marilyn Joe; his brothers- and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
As per Peter’s wishes , the family will hold a private ceremony to celebrate Peter’s life.
