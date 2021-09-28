Mr. Kenneth (Ken) Allen Anderson, 91 of Oak Island, North Carolina, joined his wife Louise of 68 years in their eternal home on September 22, 2021.
Kenneth was born on August 11, 1930, in East Hampton, Connecticut, son of Adolph Ernest Anderson and Hattie Gertrude Pitts Anderson.
As a child, Ken enjoyed most sports, as well as singing and tap dancing. Following high school he set his sights on college but knew his only option would be through the GI Bill. Ken enlisted in the Army Reserves and eventually joined the Air Force.
On June 28, 1951, a warm summer evening, Ken was attending a dance at the Westhampton Air Force Base on Long Island. This was the night he “fell in love” for the first and only time in his life. Louise Hallock, a junior at Connecticut College for Women, walked into the dance hall and their lives changed forever. Ken knew at that moment that Louise was the woman he would marry. Three months later on September 26, the day before he shipped out to Korea, Ken and Louise took the train to New York City and were married at the Little Church Around the Corner. While overseas they wrote daily; those letters were saved and have been a source of joy for Ken as he has waited patiently to join Louise who passed away in December 2019.
Ken fulfilled his college dream and graduated from The University of Richmond with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration. He went on to enjoy a successful career in sales and data processing, retiring from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in the early 90’s.
During his working years, and in retirement, Ken enjoyed several weekly rounds of golf. He especially enjoyed playing at his brother’s course, Blackledge Country Club in Hebron, Connecticut.
Ken is survived by his four daughters, Kathleen Anderson, Betsy Makris and partner Chad Small, Amy Swift and husband Edwin, and Julie Higbee and husband Tom; eight grandchildren, Carrie Boucher (Hubert), Matt Makris (Samm), Christopher Makris (Mary), Kristin Louise Anderson and partner Mike Harris, Kenneth Landry and fiancé Michele DeSanti, Amanda Vreeland (Justin), Michael Higbee, and Jessica Higbee and partner Steve Saccavino; eight great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Millie, Louis, Bennett, Walter, Lucas, Violet and Jaxon; his brother, Gilbert Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
Ken is also survived by a very special friend of the family, neighbor MaryBeth Johnson. When they moved to Oak Island, Ken and Louise became fast friends with Mary Beth and her family of Portuguese Water Dogs. MaryBeth became loved as “daughter # 5,” by the entire family.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Louise Hallock Anderson; brother Ernest Anderson; and son-in-law, Michael Makris.
The life of Kenneth Anderson will be celebrated on September 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Southport, North Carolina.
For decades, Ken and Louise supported St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and would be honored by any small donation in his name.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.