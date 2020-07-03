George Curtis Gotwalt, 22-year resident of St. James Plantation, passed away July 2, 2020 at age 83.
A quiet, friendly person who raised two children and two grandchildren, he served his country in the 1960’s Army Reserves.
During the early years of St. James, he was one of the volunteers who built the St. James Fire House. Mr. Gotwalt briefly volunteered as a fireman but his Parkinson’s disability required that he find more sedate activities. He studied glass art for two years and became a member of the St. James Artisans. Many of his beautiful stained glass pieces adorn homes in the neighborhood.
George served as a math tutor at South Brunswick Middle School and, for a short time, he was an active member of the Southport-Oak Island Kiwanis Club.
A graduate of Lehigh University with two degrees in engineering, he later attained the designation of Professional Engineer.
A competitive swimmer from the age of five, he represented the Germantown YMCA in multi-state swimming competitions and in college became Middle Atlantic States Backstroke Champion.
His entire business career was with General Electric and General Electric Technical Services Overseas. He managed many steel rolling mill installations in Western Pennslyvania, Wheeling, West Virginia, and parts of Italy, France, Spain, Holland, Mexico, Surinam, Chile and South Africa.
Born in Philadelphia, he is preceded in death by his parents Raymond Arthur Gotwalt and Pearl Christopher Curtis; and his precious daughter, Jennifer Lara Gotwalt.
He is mourned by his wife of 57 years, Marion Suzanne, his son, George Christopher Gotwalt; daughter-in-law, Erika Maciolek; and grandsons, Christopher Andre Gotwalt and Curtis Leroy Williams. He is also survived by his brother, Raymond Arthur Gotwalt Jr., sister-in-law, Angela Pannulla; and godson, Eric Raymond Gotwalt of Savannah, Georgia.
Because of the pandemic, a private family memorial service is postponed.
Anyone wishing to make a donation on his behalf is asked to please donate to the St. James Fire Department.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.