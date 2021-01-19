Edward Neil Lewis, 83, of Southport passed away on January 18, 2021.
Mr. Lewis was born September 12, 1937 in Southport to the late Richard R. Lewis and Dorcas McKeithan Lewis.
He was a veteran of the US Army.
Neil retired from CSX Railroad having worked in Wilmington, North Carolina, Jacksonville, Florida, and Baltimore, Maryland. Following his retirement from the railroad, he worked at Security Savings Bank.
Neil was a Mason and a member of the Pythagoras Lodge #249.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by special cousins, Vivian Jones, Dorcas “Dot” Schmidt, and Kyra Ann Schmidt Middleton; a life-long friend, Lewis “Lou” Hardee; and friend, Albert Alegre.
He is survived by life-long friend, Chuck Smith; special friends, Joyce Adams and Sandy Mitchell; and numerous cousins and other extended family members.
At Neil’s request, there will be no services and he will be buried at Northwood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick-Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for the excellent care given during Neil’s illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pythagoras Lodge #249, PO Box 11184, Southport, NC 28461 or to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick-Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.
