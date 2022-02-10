Malcolm Henry “Wally” Walcott, age 84, of Bolivia, North Carolina passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Malcolm was born February 26, 1937 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, son of the late Malcolm and Elsie Walcott.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp having served during the Korean Conflict.
Wally was a commercial truck driver and had been an instrumentation technician at the Brunswick Nuclear Plant and in Dubai. During the Gulf War, he worked as pipefitter in Syria.
His passion was his family and he was always involved in his family’s activities.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Irene Walcott; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Catherine and Ted Holth; as well as brothers-in-law, Charles Elston and Donald McHose, Sr.
Survivors include three loving daughters, Heather Distefano and husband Earl, Holly Sears and fianc cott Kirby, and Robin Cierpiot and husband Mike; five grandchildren, Ashley Walcott, Malcolm Walcott, Rebecca Cierpiot, Alyssa Cierpiot, and Conner Cierpiot; three great-grandchildren, Brandan Fleming, Ryan Glazebrook, and Grayson Saponaro; a sister-in-law, Mary Strickland and husband Wayne; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at www.dav.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite. com for the Walcott family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.