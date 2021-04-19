Mary Elizabeth Groome “Mary Beth” McHenry, 56, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on April 16, 2021.
Mary Beth was born May 28, 1964 in Guilford County, North Carolina to Jolene Campbell Groome and the late John Robert Groome.
She graduated from Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro.
Mary Beth worked as a reservations manager for Bald Head Island for 12 years. She was the manager of Coastal Express Transport from 2012 to 2019. In 2019, she became the owner of the company.
Mary Beth loved spending time on the beach and time with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband James McHenry; a son, Chad McHenry and wife Megan; three grandchildren, Taylor Grey McHenry, Rylie Hope McHenry, and Nathan Banks McHenry; her mother, Jolene Groome; a sister, Karen Saunders and husband Matt; a brother, John Groome and wife Kari; three nieces, Jordan Saunders, Sydnee Saunders, and Bailey Groome; and a nephew, Devon Schoby.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 24, at 3 p.m. in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Service Chapel with Reverend Rodney Cox officiating.
Memorial contributions in Mary Beth’s memory may be made to SOAR (Southport- Oak Island Animal Rescue), 3376 St. Charles Place SE, Southport, NC 28461.
