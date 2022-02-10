Virgil Franklin Bottoms, 79, of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
He was born January 20, 1943, in Forsyth County, North Carolina, to the late Oliver Franklin Bottoms and Mildred Mae Gough Bottoms.
He served as a specialist in the U.S. Army. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.
Virgil enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, and being outdoors. He was a beekeeper and was a member of the Brunswick County Bee Keepers Association.
He was proceeded in death by a sister, Barbara Ann Reynolds, and a grandson, Joshua Tilton. He is survived by his wife Brenda W. Bottoms; sons, Glenn (Sandy) Bottoms and David (Samantha) Bottoms; a daughter, Angie Howard; sisters, Mary Ruth Hamlin and Marie (Jack) Blevins; brothers, Jerry Wayne (Lindy) Bottoms and Dean (Mona) Bottoms; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many neices and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association (www. diabetes.org).
There will be a celebration of life announced at a later date.
