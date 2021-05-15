Donald Van “Duck” Raleigh, 70, of Winnabow passed away on May 12, 2021.
Mr. Raleigh was born June 2, 1950 in Letcher, Kentucky, son of the late Denver and Callie Raleigh.
Duck loved squirrel hunting, raising chickens, and selling eggs.
Survivors include his nephews, Brian Raleigh and wife JoAnn of Bolivia, and Brandon Raleigh and fiancée Andrea McNeill of Winnabow.
A celebration of his life will be held at the family home at a later date.
