Tony Ray Wicker, 63, of Southport passed away at his home on July 17, 2020 after a long battle with illness.
Tony was born January 10, 1957 to the late Gervis Lee Wicker and Ella Mae Haire.
He was also predeceased by siblings, Robert, Mary, and Edith.
Survivors include a brother, Don Wicker of Sherman Texas; a sister, Dorothy Spain of Fayetteville, North Carolina; a daughter; and many nieces and nephews.
Tony was a skilled carpenter and a kindhearted man with a great sense of humor. He will be missed by his colleagues, friends and family.
A service will be planned at a later date.