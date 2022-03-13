Tina Brown Blake, age 51, of Southport, North Carolina passed away with her loving family by her side on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina.
She was born on June 26, 1970 in Rockingham County, the daughter of Mrs. Minnie Tilley Brown of Southport, North Carolina and the late Jerry W. Brown and a son, Christian Zane Blake.
Tina was affiliated with the Wilmington Morning Star Newspaper for many years. Along with a lifelong love of Star Wars she loved cooking for her friends and family. She loved spending time with her family and helping in the Girl Scouts with her daughter, Zoe.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her two children, Zachary Brown of Oak Island and Zoe Blake of Southport: a grandson, Jonah Glenn Blake of Southport; two sisters, Anita Shuff (David) and Janice Brown (Justin), both of Southport; her husband, Glenn Blake also of Southport; three nieces; a nephew; many friends; and most of all her loving pet named “Zeus.”
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Blake family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.